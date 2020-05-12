Emir of Daura recovers, to be discharged soon

After being in the hospital for the past six days in the intensive care unit of the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina for an undisclosed ailment, the Emir of Daura, Alh Umar Farouk has recovered and is waiting to be discharged any moment from now.

This was disclosed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Emir Alh Ibrahim Usman in an interview with the Tribune Online on Tuesday.

He said the first-class monarch is hale and hearty, saying any time from now the doctors will discharge him.

Usman also revealed that since the first -class monarch was given a clean bill, the Emir has been coming out of his room to relax.

‘We are waiting for the doctors to come and discharge him any moment from now, he declared.

Usman also dispelled the insinuation making the round that the Emir tested positive to COVID-19, saying he never tested positive but we know he has been managing high blood pressure for many years.

‘On behalf of the emir and the emirate we want to sincerely appreciate our numerous callers and well-wishers who have been offering prayers for the speedy recovery of the first class monarch.

