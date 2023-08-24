Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Shehu Hashimi II, Ibn Umar Al-amin El-Kenemi has described as sad, the increase in the rate of crime in the state capital of Yobe despite measures put in place by security operatives.

The Emir made the disclosure while addressing stakeholders shortly after the security meeting held in Damaturu.

He further disclosed that security remained everybody’s business hence the idea of the regular and routine meeting towards reviewing the security situation in the town expressing dismay that the recent surge was mostly attributed to the activities of the metal scavengers.

According to him, “Here in the Damaturu Emirate Council, we have the usual tradition of summoning security meetings routinely where all stakeholders which include security operatives, and religious leaders among others brainstorm on issues that matter because we believe in being proactive.”

The Traditional Ruler added that “This time, the meeting focuses on the recent complaint by our people that there is an increase in burglary and theft and we understand that the situation was mainly due to the activities of the metal scavengers crisscrossing the nooks and crannies of Damaturu.”

“Their influx into Damaturu was necessitated by the banning of their activities by neighboring Borno state and as such their behaviours which include immoral dressing, and carrying weapons among other theft have been obstructing the peace and security being enjoyed by our people,” he added.

The Emir emphasised that, “We have reported the matter to the security and I am sure they are working on it. May I at this juncture call on the residents of Damaturu to be more security conscious and vigilant at all times, in addition to furnishing the security useful information that will help in tackling threats,” the Emir emphasized.”

Also commenting on the matter, the chairman, Caretaker Management Committee, Damaturu Local Government Council, Hon Bukar Adamu described the report of the influx of the metal scavengers as well as their unwanted behaviours as worrisome.

Bukar Adamu said, “The Damaturu local government council works closely with the emirate council among other stakeholders in the security sector towards ensuring the effective protection of life and properties of the people.”

According to him, “Here in Yobe, security remains a priority to the administration of His Excellency, Hon Mai Mala Buni, and we at the council and indeed the Damaturu emirate remain committed to actualising this for a crime-free society.”

“We are determined to ensure that the threat posed by the metal scavengers among other social vices are tackled for peace and progress,” the Council Chairman stressed.





The meeting was to show concern over the increased rate of crimes especially in Damaturu the Yobe State capital, attributed to the phenomenon of influx of metal scavengers kicked out of neighbouring states over unwanted activities.

Recall that the Borno State government had in July 2023 banned metal scavenging activities across the entire 27 local government areas due to increase in the rate of theft of public and private properties, as well as continued Killings of the scavengers by the Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE