Emir of Bichi appointed Chairman K-Impex airline

Nigeria’s domestic airline, K-Impex Airline has appointed His Royal Highness, Nasiru Ado Bayero as the substantive chairman of the board of its organization.

The new board chairman, who is an accomplished banker and businessman, is the current Emir of Bichi, one of the Emirates in Kano State.

The first-class royal father became the substantive Chairman of K-Impex Airline earlier this year following the exit of the pioneer acting chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Tukur.

His Royal Highness, who chairs the board of several other companies and conglomerates, according to the Managing Director of the Airline, Dr Abel Ozigi, is expected to bring his wealth of experience in the business and financial sector to bear on the fledgling carrier.

Commenting on the development, the Managing Director of the airline declared: “we are indeed excited to have him on board even as we appreciate the contributions of the former acting chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Tukur”.

