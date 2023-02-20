Ishola Michael -Gombe

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Gombe State, Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki, has been commended for organizing and conducting violent free, but issue-based electioneering campaigns in the state.

The Emir of Yamaltu commended Alhaji Abubakar Ali when the NNPP gubernatorial candidate led his campaign council members to pay homage to the Traditional ruler in his Palace in Yamaltu, Yalmaltu/Deba LGA of the state.

The Royal father commended the gubernatorial candidate and his campaign council members for what he described as a peaceful conduct and issue-based campaign for the 2023 general elections.

According to him, “I am highly impressed with the way and manner that Mailantarki is conducting his campaign. We are supposed to have moved past politics of bitterness, thuggery, and any form of social vices.”

The traditional ruler added, “And I am delighted that the NNPP is leading in that regard. I want you and other politicians to shun violence and focus on issues-based politics.”

Speaking earlier, Khamisu Mailantarki, the gubernatorial candidate of the NNPP, informed the Royal Father that the visit was to tell him of his plans for the state if elected as the next Governor and to seek his blessings as the team in his domain.

The NNPP gubernatorial candidate said, “I want to assure you that we are aware of what is needed and committed to ensuring a meaningful and desired change that leaves no stone unturned.”

Later while addressing a mammoth crowd of his supporters at the Hina community of the Dadinkowa ward, Khamisu Mailantarki charged voters in the area to remain focused and not intimidated by the incumbent Governor and other candidates in the state.

He advised them to refrain from allowing any candidates to intimidate and compel them into picking the wrong set of leaders for the state.





He stressed, “Don’t vote for a government that has mismanagement the resources of and instilled bad governance as its legacies for the past three and half years.”

Khamisu Mailantarki is convinced that with the support the NNPP is gaining from the people of the state, the party will have a resounding victory in the upcoming general elections, particularly the gubernatorial election.

He expressed confidence that, “With this enormous support, I am convinced that we will have a resounding victory, a victory that will give us the opportunity to address bad governance and ensure job opportunities and empowerment for our youths and women across the state.”

Khamisu Mailantarki also spoke at rallies held in Shinga and Wade wards of the LGA respectively assuring the people that if elected as the next Governor, he will restore the prestige and honour of the state.

During the campaign tour, the Dadinkowa community of Yamaltu/Deba Local Government of Gombe state came to a standstill as the state’s gubernatorial campaign team of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) received a rousing welcome from supporters and well-wishers.

The NNPP campaign team was led by the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Hon. Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki.