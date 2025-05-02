Emir Bayero urges parents to prioritise Islamic education amid moral decline

The 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, emphasized that “Islamic education and knowledge of the Qur’an should be given utmost priority by parents at a time when moral decadence in our society is becoming rampant.”

He stated that education is the most important gift a parent can give to their children.

Emir Aminu Bayero made these remarks during the Qur’anic Graduation ceremony of an Islamic school located in the Kwalli Quarters of Kano Municipal, attended by a large crowd.

This event marked the third Qur’anic graduation for the school, which was founded by Aminu Babba Dan’agundi, a kingmaker and Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano Emirate.

Accompanied by District Heads and well-wishers, Bayero urged the 72 graduates to imbibe the teachings of the Qur’an and put them into practice.

He commended the teachers for their tireless efforts in promoting learning and good character among the students.

This event came just a day after the state government ordered the sacking of several palace officials. Despite these changes, many youths were seen in new palace guard uniforms.

Zakari Uba, a news palace guard serving Emir Aminu Bayero, shared that he volunteered to serve the Emir out of love and patriotism.

This was the first time Bayero made an official public appearance in Kano City since his dethronement by the Kano State Government.

A source, who wished to remain anonymous, disclosed that the Emir decided to attend the graduation following a court order to maintain the status quo.

In an interview with Arise Television, Sarkin Dawaki Babba Aminu Babba Dan’agundi stated, “As it stands today, Aminu Bayero is the legitimate Emir of Kano.”

“The Emir came out and returned back home peacefully, nothing like he was booed or stoned. If it was the other one, the story could have been different. Did you see a single thug in Bayero’s entourage?, he asked.

