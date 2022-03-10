Eminent Nigerians bill for coronation of 42nd Olubadan on Friday

Eminent Nigerians including top government functionaries, captains of Industry and traditional rulers across the Country are billed to attend the coronation ceremony of Senator Dr. Moshood Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday, 11th March 2022.

Palace source hinted that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Ooni of Idea, Oba Eniitan Adeyeye, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi and host of others are expected at the event.

The event which is scheduled to hold at the ancient Mapo hall in Ibadan South East local government area will kick off at 10am.

The coronation ceremony, as reliably informed kicked of on Monday with the traditional rites in accordance with the customs.

The ancient city of Ibadan is in a celebration mood as indigenes and non indigenes are looking forward to the presentation of a Staff of Office to the new Olubadan by Governor Seyi Makinde.

In furtherance of their support and cooperation, market leaders have ordered closure of major markets in Ibadan metropolis in honour of the new Olubadan.

Also, some of the major roads within the metroplolis, including popular Mapo/Ojaba road and Agodi Gate/Aliwo road will be partially closed down during the ceremony.

To cushion the effect on commuters and motorists, the Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority has provided alternative routes these include: Beere Junction are Oranyan route, Beere-Oke Dada Route and Agbeni- Ogunpa route; alternative route to barricade at Born-Photos are Gege route inward Oke-Ado and Idi-Arere Route inward Molete;

Alternative route to the Idi-Arere blockade are Agbongbon-Kobomoje-Eleta-Oranyan routes; and alternative route to the Itamerin barricade are Beere-Oje route, Agbeni-Ogunpa route.

OYRTMA expressed regrets over the inconveniences the temporary road diversions might cause motorists and commuters around the affected routes.

It also implore motorists and other road users along the affected routes all to adhere strictly to the provisions above and cooperate with its men and officers to ensure a rancour-free installation ceremony.

It was gathered that security operatives have been deployed to some of hot spots in the city to forestall breakdown of law and order.

Also, security had been beefed up around Aliwo family house of the Olubadan designate likewise Ile Labosinde where the traditional rites will be performed.

The Family House of the new Olubadan in Aliwo in Ibadan North East local area has received a facelift.

Nigerian Tribune reliably gathered that Aliwo family house will be temporarily used as Palace pending the completion of Oba”s palace in Oke Are.

Tradition drummers and town criers have relocated to Aliwo in accordance with Yoruba norms and beliefs.