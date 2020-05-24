Lagos State government has announced the partial closure of the Marine Beach Bridge by Total Gas, inwards Apapa for five months, effective from Wednesday, May 27th, to Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 for an emergency repair works.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, announced this in a statement made available from his office, saying the repair was in line with the vision of providing a seamless transportation system across the metropolis.

According to him, the repair works by the Federal Ministry of Works is long overdue and is vital for the safety of the people of Lagos State, especially motorists that ply the bridge to access different parts of the state.

He also explained that necessary palliative works had been carried out on all alternative routes around the construction site, making them be in a good motorable condition to ease motorists’ movements during the construction period.

Oladeinde also said the repair works, which comprised of bearing and expansion joint replacement, was planned to be executed in two phases; with each phase focusing on one lane of the bridge at a time.

He stated that the first phase would be handling the lane inbound Apapa while the second phase would be designated to work on the lane that conveys vehicles outside the axis.

The statement further disclosed that adequate arrangement had been put in place to manage the construction period.

“Motorists’ inwards Wharf road will be diverted to the other section of the bridge outwards Apapa, a contraflow of 200metres has been put in place for vehicles to realign with a proper direction inwards Ajegunle or Wharf Road, Apapa, while Motorists descending to Total Gas underbridge will drive without any hindrance,” the statement said.

“Traffic Management Authorities including the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), will be stationed at the construction locations to ameliorate the effect of the expected traffic issues,” it added.

The commissioner, while appealing to motorists and residents of the area to cooperate with the traffic management bodies deployed to the area to manage the traffic situation, expressed its unalloyed commitment of the state government to providing a transportation system that would meet the needs of a larger population in an emerging Smart City.

