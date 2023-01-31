Emeka Oguchi: Detribalised Nigerian In Service To His People

The name Emeka Oguchi has made a significant impact and progress in the business world in Nigeria over the years.

For top Business Moguls in Nigeria, Oguchi is one man who knows his onions and is loved by many, for his ideas and contributions to the success of others.

Emeka Oguchi holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Enugu State University.

He has been detribalised in his affairs, and treats everyone as equal, irrespective of tribe, religion or race.

Emeka Oguchi first made his name in the production and distribution of gadgets, and thereafter became a household name.

His friends cut across geopolitical zones and emphasise not putting ethnicity on the front burner.

He has rendered services to people, from education sponsorship to helping the needy, to contributions in healthcare.

Emeka Oguchi has shown that one can live a life, devoid of bickerings and animosity, with his compatriots and render service to the environment he finds himself in without controversies, Tama Forteta described him.