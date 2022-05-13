Emefiele obtains secret court order to halt his resignation, seeks elective office

Embattled governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has reportedly, secretly obtained a court order to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from fielding him as a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of 2023 general elections.

A high court sitting in Kwale, Delta State, was said to have ordered CBN and INEC to halt the processes of hindering Mr Emefiele from seeking elective position while subsisting as governor of the apex financial institution.

The relief was granted on Thursday May 12 in an application that was allegedly secretly filed on May 5th by C.N. Ofiah Esq.

The relief, which was granted by the Presiding Justice, DC Maidoh, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice, read in part:

“The court upon reading through the motion papers and hearing C.N. Ofiah Esq. for the claimants/applicants ordered as follows: I have read the processes in this suit, the applicant has complied with order 39 of our rules.”

“Applicants also deposed to an affidavit of urgency. From the processes before this court, I find that the said application at this stage has merit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.





“In the circumstances, in line with order 39 rule 3 of our rules, this motion is hereby granted.

“The motion on notice, is accordingly, adjourned to 25/5/2022 for hearing.”

Mr Emefiele has been in the eye of the storm after a group of farmers was said to have purchased for him the N100 worth APC presidential aspirants’ expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of the party’s primaries on May 30.

The governor had visited President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday morning after a circular issued by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) directing all political appointees and civil servants nursing elective offices in the coming general elections should resign from their positions as required by the law.

Emefiele, who was accosted by journalists after the tete-a-tete with Buhari, to throw light on his visit, simply said “I’m having fun at the scenario. Let them have heart attack. It’s good to have heart attack. I am having a lot of fun.’’

