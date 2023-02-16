Ifeoluwa Akinola

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has ordered 15 commercial bank executives to circulate the old 200 naira notes to the public from today, Thursday, 16 February 2023.

Emefiele gave this order after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari and the House of Representatives Special Ad Hoc Committee on Naira Redesign Policy, Cashless Policy, and Currency Swap on Thursday at Aso Rock Villa.

While addressing the press on the significance of implementing the naira redesign policy, the CBN boss said the policy would help to revitalise the economy, combat the problem of illegal money flows and mitigate insecurity in the country.

He also added that the meeting with the bank executives and the directive given to them would ensure an ample supply of the old N200 notes to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

“The hardships and temporary pains due to the policy are regrettable but assured that the apex bank will continue to work to ease the sufferings of Nigerians due to the cash crunch,” Emefiele empathised.

