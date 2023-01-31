Emefiele arrives NASS complex as Reps hold hearing on cash withdrawal policy

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has arrived at the National Assembly complex ahead of the hearing on cash withdrawal policy by the House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, members of the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the new cash withdrawal limit and cash swap policy were also in an executive session on the directive of the Chairman, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.

The Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria conveyed the message to the members of the Ad-hoc Committee at 11:53am.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele had earlier held a meeting with the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Hon. Ado-Doguwa on arrival at the National Assembly complex.

In confirmation of Tribune Online’s earlier report, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele arrives at the venue of the investigative hearing at 11:59am, in company of the management team of the apex bank.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kano Rally Proves Tinubu Has Nothing To Offer — Atiku

The inability of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver an inspiring speech to the crowd of supporters that had gathered to hear him speak during Wednesday’s rally in Kano shows that he has got nothing to offer.

N77trn Debt: Booby Traps For Incoming Govt, Afenifere, Experts, Others Say





NOTABLE organisations and financial experts on Thursday ex-pressed shock over the revelation by the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, that Nigeria’s debt might rise to N77 trillion at the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in May…

How Prince William Knocked Me To The Floor Over Argument On Meghan — Prince Harry

BRITAIN’S Prince Harry has, in a much-awaited memoir which went on sales days early in Spain on Thursday, said his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over his American wife, Meghan…

NFIU Bans Cash Withdrawals From Government Accounts

THE Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has prohibited cash withdrawals from accounts belonging to the federal, states and local governments, as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)…