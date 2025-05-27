‘Embrace your identity, dream big’ – UNICAL VC advises Nigerian children

In a heartfelt celebration of Children’s Day, Professor Florence Obi, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), shared inspiring life lessons, childhood memories, and career guidance with students of Florence Obi Academy and UNICAL Demonstration Secondary School.

Speaking during an interactive session on UNICAL Radio, Professor Obi reflected on her humble beginnings, revealing that she had no role models while growing up but was motivated by peers who had access to secondary education.

“I admired them and longed to be like them. Some of us didn’t have such opportunities until adulthood. That admiration fueled my love for education,” she said.

Addressing students contemplating their future careers, the Vice-Chancellor emphasized the importance of passion and capability.

“A wrong career choice leads to lifelong dissatisfaction. Follow your passion, but also recognize your strengths. If you love caring for people but struggle with sciences, medicine may not be for you. Seek guidance from career counselors to make informed decisions,” she advised.

Recalling her childhood ambition, Professor Obi said, “Teachers were the most respected figures in my community. I wanted to be one, and today, I am not just a teacher but also shaping future leaders.”

She encouraged children to remain focused, disciplined, and prayerful, warning against distractions such as cultism and exam malpractice. “University life is not just about academics; join clubs, engage in sports, and build positive friendships,” she added.

On leadership, the Vice-Chancellor stressed fairness and self-discipline. “Treat everyone equally, regardless of ethnicity or religion. As a leader, your integrity matters.”

Expressing her desire to establish a foundation, Professor Obi said, “I dream of a platform that supports underprivileged children, ensuring they receive quality education and mentorship.”

She urged children to embrace their identities, stay tech-savvy, and uphold moral values. “Know whether you’re a boy or a girl and grow with that consciousness. The future belongs to those who dream big and work hard.”

Professor Obi’s words were a call to action: for children to dream big, for educators to nurture those dreams, and for society to invest in the next generation.

The event also celebrated the students of Florence Obi Academy and UNICAL Demonstration Secondary School for their excellence and enthusiasm.

“To every child out there,” she concluded, “keep dreaming, keep shining, and keep being awesome. The future belongs to you.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE