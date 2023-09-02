Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), has urged Nigerian teachers to embrace technology as well as embark on professional development to make themselves relevant in the fast-changing global environment.

Registrar of TRCN, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, also tasked teachers on the need to engage in lifelong learning to remain relevant to learners’ aspirations.

Ajiboye who noted that these were some of the recommendations arising from the 2023 Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Online Annual Conference of Registered Teachers, disclosed that more than 15,000 persons registered and participated in the conference.

“Teachers should imbibe a culture of self-development and team learning through a positive attitude for learning, peer collaboration and a culture of trust and respect.

“Teachers should engage in lifelong learning be it formal or informal, personal or professional, to remain relevant to learners’ aspirations in a fast-changing global environment, for personal growth and to secure the integrity of the teaching profession,” the recommendations said.

Ajiboye disclosed that the theme of the 2023 conference was “Promoting Community of Practice among Nigerian Teachers for Effective Service Delivery” with resource persons and speakers drawn from across the globe.

He has accordingly urged stakeholders across Nigeria to embrace and implement all recommendations made at the just-concluded 2023 online teachers conference, adding that this would strengthen teaching and learning in the 21st century in line with Sustainable Development Goal four, SDG-4.

Ajiboye said the conference, which held on August 30 and 31, 2023 recorded massive participation of teachers from the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT.

“Records indicated that over 15,000 persons registered for the conference online among which over 12, 000 participants followed the live streaming on the Council’s and UNESCO’s social media handles and 2,300 others participated in the programme via the viewing centres set up in States and the FCT,” he said.

The conference was held with the support of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Partnership for Learning for All in Nigeria, PLANE, Save-the-Children-International, SCI, Development Research and Project Centre, DRPC, and the TY Danjuma Foundation.

TRCN, in the recommendations also advocated fostering a supportive environment to inspire and motivate teachers through case studies and best practices.





Other recommendations are to promote use of various digital tools by teachers for effective service delivery and for stakeholders to support teachers to nurture and sustain a teacher mentorship programme where tech-savvy teachers guide and support their colleagues in using technology effectively.

On technology integration, the council recommended the use of educational technology tools, online resources, community hub and virtual community of practice platform

“Establish community centres with reliable internet connections in rural areas, Create and support community-based internet access hubs in rural areas to provide reliable and affordable internet connectivity to teachers to access online resources and participate in CoPs.

“Set up solar-powered or other alternative energy sources to ensure uninterrupted power supply, addressing challenges related to electricity availability.

Other recommendations were for stakeholders to collaborate with telecom companies and government agencies to improve internet infrastructure in underserved areas, as well as offer regular workshops and training sessions on digital literacy, targeting both basic and advanced skills, amongst others.

