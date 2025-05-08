Embrace teaching of Islam — Hamzat, Obasa, others urge Muslims

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has urged Muslims to conduct themselves in a manner consistent with the teachings of the Qur’an, thereby attracting others to the faith.

Dr Hamzat gave this charge on Thursday at the formal opening of the Shifawu Awero Bayewu Islamic Foundation (SHABIF) Centre, held in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state. He also encouraged everyone to be their brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.

While addressing the need for Islamic leaders to tackle the issue of Muslim youths abandoning the religion, the deputy governor noted that many new converts were drawn to Islam primarily through the teachings of the Holy Qur’an rather than the conduct of existing Muslim faithful.

“I want to challenge Islamic leaders on the reasons why our youths are abandoning the religion. My questions are: why is this happening, and how do we address it?” he queried.

He, therefore, encouraged all Muslims to live according to Qur’anic teachings to attract others to the faith, stressing that Muslims should emulate the good deeds of caring for others—just as practised by other religions—to bring people closer to Islam.

In his goodwill message, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, emphasised that a mosque serves purposes beyond prayer, including the observance of other Islamic rites.

He commended Mr Kamal Bayewu for the initiative to build a mosque in memory of a deceased family member.

Similarly, in her remarks, the Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Dr (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule, lauded Mr Bayewu for commissioning the mosque and prayed that Allah would grant everyone the grace to build a house of worship for His sake.

She also called on the community to take ownership of the edifice and to fulfil their responsibilities to Almighty Allah in their daily lives.

Earlier in his welcome address, the host and Chairman of the Lagos Local Government Service Commission, Mr Bayewu, stated that the SHABIF Centre is more than just a physical structure—it is a spiritual legacy built to promote worship, education, community cohesion, and charitable outreach.

Mr Bayewu described the Islamic Foundation Centre as a hub for worship, learning, and community service, dedicated to Allah and the cherished memory of his mother, Alhaja Shifawu Awero Bayewu. He added: “This centre stands today as a tribute to a life well lived, a life that exemplified humility, resilience, and unwavering faith.”

“This edifice comprises separate prayer halls for men and women, a multipurpose event hall, modern ablution facilities, and a Janazah section, fully equipped to serve the Muslim ummah in the dignified preparation of the deceased in accordance with Islamic rites,” he explained.

In his lecture, the National Missioner of the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Shaykh Abdur-Rahmaan Olanrewaju Ahmad, described a mosque as a community hub—a complex that includes a prayer hall and a Qur’anic learning facility—serving as the nucleus of the Muslim community.

The missioner added that Allah permits only two categories of people to build mosques: those He wishes to bless and those He chooses to punish—using the mosque as a source of punishment for their community.

Citing the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), Shaykh Ahmad recalled that the Prophet repeatedly said, “Whoever builds a mosque for Allah on earth will have a magnificent house in Paradise.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE