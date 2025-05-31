Embrace keep-fit exercise as lifestyle – Walson-Jack charges workers

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, has charged workers in the public service across the country to embrace keep-fit exercise as a lifestyle for improved health and enhanced productivity in the Service.

Walson-Jack, who was the Chief Guest Jogger, spoke at the May edition of the monthly walking/jogging aerobic exercise organised by the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA) in collaboration with the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Saturday in Abuja.

The walking and jogging exercise attracted a massive turnout and enthusiastic participation from workers across various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). The event, which turned out more like a celebration, was also attended by permanent secretaries and other top officials, who jogged, walked, and danced rhythmically to blaring music provided by a disc jockey.

In her remarks, the Head of Service underscored the importance of regular exercise not only for physical wellness or personal goals, but also as a public service imperative. She maintained that a healthy civil servant is a productive civil servant.

Walson-Jack said: “Today’s gathering demonstrates our shared commitment to healthy living, camaraderie, and physical fitness, cornerstones of a productive and resilient workforce.

“My journey with this monthly exercise dates back to my time as a Director, through my years as a Permanent Secretary, and now as Head of the Civil Service.

“Over the years, I have come to appreciate that physical wellness is not just a personal goal, it is a public service imperative. A healthy civil servant is a productive civil servant. As leaders, we must not only preach wellness; we must lead by example.

“Today, as your Chief Guest Jogger and Captain, I encourage each of us, regardless of rank, cadre, or physical fitness level, to make this exercise a lifestyle. Let us embrace it as a personal responsibility and as a contribution to the overarching goal of a vibrant, efficient, and effective public service.

“As we step out together this morning, let us walk and jog in unity, in strength, and in joy. Let the rhythm of our movement reflect our collective determination to build a service that is not only intellectually sound but physically strong and emotionally resilient,” she stated.

The Head of Service commended the National President of the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA), Comrade Amaebi Aloku, and his entire team for their unwavering dedication to promoting physical fitness and unity through sporting activities in the service.

Walson-Jack noted that the seamless organisation of last year’s Annual Public Service Games is still fresh in our memories, saying it was a remarkable display of talent, discipline, and friendly competition, all in the true spirit of the public service.

She particularly extended deep appreciation to the Governor of Rivers State and the warm and hospitable people of the state for hosting the 2024 edition of the Games.

According to her, their generosity and support left an indelible impression on all participants and contributed immensely to the success of the event. We are sincerely grateful.

“Together, let us continue to support initiatives like FEPSGA, not just for sports, but for nation-building, team spirit, and the well-being of the public servants who keep the wheels of governance turning every day.

“Finally, I would like to use this opportunity to inform you that the Civil Service Week of 2025 will be celebrated as usual in June, and this year, we are introducing an International Civil Service Conference.

“There will be a lot of activities, amongst which is Keep-Fit Exercise. There will be a Special Event for Walking Jogging in the morning of 28th June 2025 and an Awards Night for Rewards and Recognition. I expect you to be participate actively.

“Let us lace up, warm up, and step out with pride. Indeed as our Civil Service anthem reminds us, we are marching to greatness!” she stated.

Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Patience Oyekunle, said the event was more than just physical activity, saying it is a call to duty — a call to prioritise wellness, to strengthen camaraderie across service lines, and a deliberate effort to rekindle the collective drive for excellence.

“As the saying goes, ‘a healthy body breeds a healthy mind.’ Through regular physical activity, we can unlock greater productivity, mental clarity, and a renewed sense of service delivery,” she said.

