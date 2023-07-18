The Vice Chancellor of Leadcity University, Professor Kabiru Adeyemo, has urged students of the institution to uphold integrity, diversity, and inclusivity as catalysts for intellectual discourse, social progress, and positive change.

During the 10th anniversary of Leadcity Voices, the award ceremony, and the launch of the maiden edition of Leadcity Voices Magazine held at the university’s Conference Centre on Friday, Professor Adeyemo expressed his delight and formally welcomed everyone to the celebration.

He emphasised the significance of the event, marking a milestone in their journey of academic excellence, intellectual growth, and creative expression.

Related Posts No Content Available

As the magazine was launched, he urged everyone to remember their collective responsibility in upholding the values of integrity, diversity, and inclusivity.

He encouraged them to use the magazine as a catalyst for intellectual discourse, social progress, and positive change. Together, they can shape a future where every voice is heard, knowledge knows no bounds, and students can confidently navigate the challenges of the world armed with the power of their ideas.

Professor Adeyemo acknowledged Leadcity Voices as a platform for the exchange of ideas, knowledge exploration, and celebration of diversity over the past decades.

He highlighted the significance of the student-led publication, symbolising the university’s commitment to nurturing talent, fostering critical thinking, and promoting freedom of expression. The magazine has provided a voice for the student body, enabling them to articulate their thoughts, passions, and concerns.

The launch of the magazine signifies a new chapter, amplifying the unique perspectives, talents, and achievements of the students and faculty members.

It serves as a testament to the brilliance thriving within the university walls, capturing the essence of Leadcity’s vibrant intellectual community. In today’s fast-paced and interconnected world, fostering dialogue, understanding, and empathy is vital.

Leadcity Voices has played an instrumental role in facilitating these conversations, challenging societal norms, and encouraging critical reflection through thought-provoking articles. The magazine will continue to empower the community and engage in meaningful discussions that shape their collective future.

Professor Adeyemo concluded by acknowledging the efforts and dedication of the students who have led Leadcity Voices over the years, commending their commitment to journalistic integrity, artistic expression, and academic excellence.





President of Leadcity Voices, Victoria Amodu, expressed appreciation to the Vice Chancellor, Registrar, and executive members of Leadcity Voices for their support in the group’s success. She highlighted that Leadcity Voices provides opportunities to empower minds, unite talents, drive transformation, and shape futures.

Amodu emphasised that in an academic environment abundant with innovation and creativity, Leadcity Voices has emerged as a beacon of inspiration and a catalyst for change, setting standards and raising the bar.

She reflected on the remarkable achievements of Leadcity Voices, from captivating social media content to intellectually stimulating public lectures, intriguing annual debate competitions, inter-faculty chess tournaments, and engaging weekly articles.

She highlighted the group’s impact in promoting the university’s image, uniting and developing talents, and empowering students to reach new heights of excellence.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…

PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’

It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…

OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu

Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…

VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up

A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…

Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete

For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…

The anarchy in the South-East

THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…