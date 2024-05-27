Advertisers under the aegis of the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) have been urged to embrace the reforms being implemented in the industry by the Advertising Regulatory Commission of Nigeria (ARCON) since they are aimed at aligning the conduct of practitioners in the industry with global best practices.

The Minister of information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the plea in Lagos, at the ADVAN Industry Dialogue, tagged “Public-Private Collaboration in The Marketing Industry, The Path To Economic Viability”, held over the weekend, in Lagos.

The Minister also urged all stakeholders, in the industry, to leverage the opportunities within the industry to foster a culture of collaboration and partnership, adding that working together to identify common goals, explore innovative solutions, and forge mutually beneficial relationships, would propel the industry and the nation toward greater economic viability and prosperity.

Commending the association for its sustained advocacy and engagements with critical stakeholders, towards the advancement of the interest of the industry, the Minister stated that the ministry is working assiduously with the private sector to implement the first scientifically-based Audience Measurement System in the Advertising Industry.

The Audience Measurement System, he added, remains a crucial step forward in shaping the future of our media and creative industry.

“The Audience Measurement System holds immense importance in ensuring that our broadcasting endeavors are not only impactful but also reflective of the diverse preferences and needs of our audience.

“ It is a tool that empowers us to understand and respond to the dynamic nature of our media consumers, providing valuable insights into their viewing habits, content preferences, and engagement patterns.

“I will therefore urge ADVAN to partner with the Federal Government towards giving value to money spent on advertising in Nigeria through the Audience Measurement System,” the Minister added.

