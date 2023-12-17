Nigerians have been charged to embrace humanitarian services in order to assist the less privileged in society, by reducing poverty, hunger and assisting government in stabilizing the country.

The Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, who stated this during the second anniversary of Dorian Home in Akure, the Ondo State, said Nigerian rulers are treating the citizens like orphans.

Adewole noted that Nigerian citizens have been abandoned by the government, saying the government who are supposed to be the parents and cater to the needs of the children has turned the citizens into orphans with no basic amenities.

He stated that all three tiers of government had failed in its core responsibility, but urged Nigerian leaders to retrace their steps to cater for the citizens, especially the homeless people from the streets.

The SDP presidential candidate however, called on influential Nigerians to use their influence and affluence to serve humanity and uplift the less privileged in the society out of hunger and poverty.

He tasked federal, state, and local governments to build and fund motherless homes to cater for the needy in the society, nothing it will go a long way to reduce some social vices in the country.

Adewole commended the founder of the Dorian Home, Dr Tolulola Bayode, for creating an enabling and comfortable environment for the less privileged and abandoned children

He said; “Every human being can create something like this, what Dorian Home is doing is to recreate the society. Everybody has to contribute its quarter to move the country forward.”

“Nigeria is supposed to be safe, nice, beautiful, and conducive for all citizens of this country. And you don’t have to be in the highest position before you can give back to society. I have sought the mandate of the Nigerian to go to the highest office in this country, but they didn’t give me the opportunity.

“I think more people should be doing this kind of humanitarian gesture, not only individuals but 774 local government areas that we have and the 36 states of the Federation. To me, if we have 10,000 of this, there would be no child poverty in this country and I think it is doable and I will encourage everyone to key into this gesture.

“What Tolulola Bayode, the founder of the Dorian Home is doing, is telling us that there is no government in Nigeria, we are all orphans, abandoned on the streets. If it is possible for an individual who doesn’t control one local government can do this and complete it within a term of government, I think it is possible for all to do.

“So, those in the position of leadership in this country should stop telling us that it is difficult to rescue the poor and complete any projects. All I can tell Nigerians is that we should try for the first time to form a government. Not all these bad things we carry around.

“So, poverty in Nigeria is a government project, I can tell you that these orphans were not created to be orphans, but it was Nigeria that orphaned them.

“Dorian Home is clearing the mess that our political leadership has created. What I am saying is that it is not good for the government to be sending more orphans to society by stealing our money, mismanagement of our economy, and creating kiosks all over the place.

“Government have to work towards these orphans and underprivileged so that we can see that it is a service to humanity. I encourage everybody to come in and let us give support to this kind of humanitarian gesture. Imagine if every local government had one, I know that Nigeria will change for the better”.

“What she is doing here, is what millions of people could have done. She loves humanity and she is doing the work of God.”

The founder of the Dorian Home, Bayode said the 750-capacity building was built to care for children who are in need in the society.

She expressed optimism about raising children who would lead the country in the future in this country and turn around the country positively.

She said; “I built this place without any pains and I depend on God only for the continuation of this project to the greater heights.”

The Senator, representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim who chaired the occasion encouraged the founder to continue to be of help to the needy in the society.

