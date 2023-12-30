Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has called on the youth to immerse themselves in skill acquisition and entrepreneurship, emphasising the importance of not solely relying on traditional academic qualifications.

The governor stated this during the inspection of the Fashion Shared Facility, an integral component of the National Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Clinics for Viable Enterprises in Okene.

Accompanied by the Governor-elect, Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Governor was guided through the cutting-edge facility by the Chairperson of the Kogi Enterprise Development Agency (KEDA), Hon. Rekiya Onaivo Sani.

The facility, boasting state-of-the-art fashion machines of diverse grades, was examined by Governor Yahaya Bello, who affirmed its potential to significantly alleviate youth unemployment in the state once commissioned.

He implored the state’s youth to seize the initiative provided by federal and state governments, embracing entrepreneurial skills for self-reliance.

Expressing commendation, Governor Bello lauded the management and staff of the facility for their commendable efforts in the installation, equipping, and maintenance of this forward-looking establishment.

During the visit, Hon. Onaivo, Chairperson of KEDA, provided detailed insights into the facility, disclosing that it houses over 180 diverse grades of fashion machines.

Notable among them is the sophisticated 4 Head Monogram Machine, a computerized marvel designed for direct photo embroidery. With a 12-inch touch screen computer supporting 20 languages and a vast memory of 200,000,000 stitches matched with 200 patterns, this machine promises versatility and precision.

Hon Sani elaborated on its capabilities, citing applications such as embroidery, printing of initials, and suitability for cap, tubular, t-shirt, and flat embroidery.

The machine boasts automatic thread break detection, automatic thread trimming, a 270° wide cap frame, and other accessories.

Envisioning the inauguration of the Kogi Fashion Industry, Honorable Sani highlighted the plethora of business opportunities and value chains that this facility would offer.

She emphasized that one need not be a tailor or directly involved in the garment-making industry to explore the remarkable business prospects presented by this facility. It stands poised to unlock a myriad of opportunities for entrepreneurs and industry enthusiasts alike including jobs creation, investment drives and other opportunities.

