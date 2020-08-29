Embrace community policing, hold your leaders responsible, Omo-Agege charges Nigerians

The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, on Saturday, charged Nigerians to embrace community policing for a safer country as well as hold their leaders accountable.

Omo-Agege gave the charges at the 3rd Annual Leadership Lecture and Graduation Ceremony of Centre LSD Leadership School, Effurun-Warri Study Centre” in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Leadership School is in partnership with the Value Rebirth and Empowerment Initiative (VREI) with support from Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.

The theme of the event was, “Leadership and the Security Challenges in Nigeria.”

The senator representing Delta Central District, who was represented by Mr Chuks Erhire at the event, said the idea of allowing the police alone to checkmate wrongdoings in the society should be jettisoned.

“We must jettison the age-long attitude where we live all forms of checking of wrongdoings to the police who had that constitutional role.

“To get the best in the collective security watch which is central to overall security, everybody at all levels is expected to do the right thing.

“We should welcome with the strongest enthusiasm the community policing initiative,” he said.

He urged people to hold leaders, at all levels, accountable for their stewardship, noting that leadership was a collective responsibility between the leaders and the led.

“We must try and check our leaders beginning from the ward level to the different strata of leadership, leaders must be held accountable for their actions.

“It is the duty of the government to provide protection for its citizens, in other words, leadership in every clime has the primary responsibility to secure its citizens,” he said.

The guest lecturer at the event, Navy Capt. Hermans Efenudu (rtd), said that with good leadership, a nation could achieve some remarkable development.

Efenudu, however, regretted that despite the abundant human and natural resources, Nigeria was still under-developed.

He appealed to the graduating students to channel their leadership skills into proper use.

The Executive Director, Centre LSD, Dr Otive Igbuzor, on his part, described leadership as a major factor responsible for the under-development in Africa.

Igbuzor, who was represented by Mr Monday Osasah, said the Centre LSD was established to equip citizens with the leadership skills to transform the society, adding that 970 students had graduated from the school since inception in 2009.

Mrs Uyeri Oghene emerged the best graduating student among the 78 students.

