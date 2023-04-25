RURAL farmers in Nigeria have been urged to embrace Climate Smart Agricultural practice to improve their yield and ensure food security in the country amid the negative effects of climate change on food production.

The advice was given by the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, African Union Development Agency and New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) Nigeria, Princess Gloria Akobundu at a one-week workshop on Climate Smart Agriculture organized by AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria for farmers in Edo State.

Akobundu who was represented by Mr Zacchaeus Akerejola Maxwell, called on farmers to take advantage of the workshop and put to good use the knowledge acquired for their personal, community and National benefit, adding that no Nation can develop adequately if her citizens are hungry and poor.

While speaking on the theme: Climate Smart Agriculture and food security, one of the guest lecturers from Department of Agriculture Technology, Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, Dr. Olotu Yahaya said considering the impact of climate change on Agriculture, there was need to educate and equip farmers with modern and climate smart agricultural practices to combat the effects of climate change.

Dr. Yahaya demonstrated some simple but practical and cost effective methods in improving farm produce such as Cassava, Plantain, Maize and other crops commonly produce in the area. He gave assurance that when these methods are properly applied, farmers would witness drastic improvement not only in their yield but also in their income.

While advising the participants to embrace modern climate smart agricultural practice, which have been tested and proven to be more result oriented across the world, Dr Yahaya urged them not to stick to some old methods of farming as climate change has altered some of the variables thereby making such practices unproductive.

Mr. Abiodun Amoo of Agric Technology Department, Auchi Polytechnic while speaking on impact of climate change on aquaculture said, like every other aspect, aquaculture has also suffered its own fair share of climate change such as shortage of water, flooding, water pollution, and excessive heat amongst others.

Mr. Amoo while explaining the benefits of fish farming and the numerous value chain that are therein, urged the farmers to diversify their income by taking to fish farming and poultry production.

He warned participants not to trade off any support gotten from government for the improvement of their well-being as such practices are discouraging.

The Climate Smart Agriculture workshop is part of AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria’s effort to contribute to the improvement of Small Farmer holders capability and also to achieving the SDG Goals and African Union Agenda 2063.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE