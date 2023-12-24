The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Borno State Chapter, has urged Christian faithful to embrace and appreciate the blessings associated with the feast of Christmas which supersedes temporal and epherical realities.

The Chairman of CAN in the state, Most Rev. John Bogna Bakeni said this in a felicitation message issued to Christians ahead of the Christmas celebration which was made available to Tribune Online in Maiduguri on Sunday.

Bakeni, who is the Auxiliary Archbishop of Maiduguri Catholic Dioceses, noted that this year’s Christmas is celebrated amidst difficult and harsh economic realities, insecurity and palpable fear of the unknown, but urged Christians not to lose the essence and true meaning of this Solemn feast because the blessings and the graces of Christmas far outweigh and supersede these temporal and ephemeral realities.

According to him, Christians should not focus on the material and worldly things that life affords, but should focus on the spiritual preparation and disposition that will allow Christ to be reborn in their hearts, homes, communities and indeed the entire world, thereby transforming into genuine instruments of love and peace.

“My dear Brothers and sisters, greetings and of Peace in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, whose birth we celebrate at Christmas. I wish on behalf of the entire executives of CAN Borno State Chapter to rejoice with you as we celebrate God’s unfathomable love towards us.

“This year’s Christmas is celebrated amidst difficult and harsh economic realities, insecurity and palpable fear of the unknown. But I urge us not to lose the essence and true meaning of this Solemn feast because the blessings and the graces of Christmas far outweigh and supersede these temporal and ephemeral realities. For these too, shall pass away.

“We must not focus on the material and worldly things that life affords, but on the spiritual preparation and disposition that will allow Christ to be reborn in our hearts, our homes, our communities, our state, our nation and indeed the entire world, thereby transforming us into genuine instruments of love and peace.

“We are obliged to communicate and to extend these love and peace to all, during this festive season regardless of our religious, ethnic or social status.

“We must desist from anything that will contradict and betray the meaning and essence of this holy season and celebration. Avoid violence and any hedonistic tendency, eschew peace, reconciliation and love.

“I wish you all a joyful celebration with your families, friends and relatives. May the new year which we all anticipate be a new beginning for all of us, especially for our nation where religious and political leaders will grow in the path of justice, equity, peace and the fear of God in discharging our responsibilities.

“Glory to God in the highest and peace to all people of Goodwill,” the CAN Chairman prayed.”

