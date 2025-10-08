Ember months: FERMA begins pothole repairs, other road maintenance on Oyo highways

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Oyo State Field Office, has started filling potholes and carrying out other road maintenance works to ensure safer driving conditions on highways across the state.

The exercise began on Wednesday in Ibadan with the launch of Operation Safeguard the Road (OSGR) — an initiative aimed at preserving Nigeria’s federal roads and improving the safety of road users.

FERMA Maintenance Engineer, Engr. Tunde Adepoju, said the programme became necessary due to the rising number of accidents on highways.

While noting that human error accounts for over 80% of crashes, Adepoju said the Federal Government is taking steps to reduce the trend. He added that the agency has recruited 50 ad-hoc workers to help kick-start the operation in the state.

“This initiative, conceived under the leadership of our Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Emeka Agbasi, through the Public Works Department, marks another milestone in the drive to protect the public facilities of our great nation.

“We are committed to making our roads safer and more motorable by ensuring clear visibility for motorists, free flow of drainage systems, and proper maintenance of road furniture,” he said.

Adepoju explained that the operation would include clearing roadside vegetation, desilting blocked drains, managing traffic, and patching potholes along major roads in the state.

“Our roads remain one of the most critical infrastructures in Nigeria,” he added. “They connect communities, power business activities, and serve as lifelines for economic and social development. Protecting them is a collective duty we owe to ourselves and the next generation.”

He noted that beyond improving road conditions, the project will also provide short-term jobs for local youths who will work along the 43-kilometre stretch currently under maintenance.

“We have 50 labourers registered for this operation,” Adepoju said. “Their engagement has been properly documented to ensure transparency and accountability.”

Adepoju thanked FERMA’s Managing Director, represented by the Zonal Director for South West I, Engr. B.O. Aina, as well as other agencies present, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

“Together, we can make our nation great and our roads safer,” he added.

“Development is gradual,” Adepoju tells Nigerians

Speaking on the sidelines, Adepoju admitted that maintaining Nigeria’s vast network of federal roads is a major challenge due to limited resources and high material costs.

“If you look at the total number of federal roads in the country, you’ll understand the enormity of the task,” he said. “In Oyo State alone, I have over 1,118 kilometres under my supervision. The government is doing everything possible to make our roads better, but development takes time. We can’t fix everything overnight.”

He appealed for patience and public support, stressing that FERMA is doing its best within available means. “It’s not that the government doesn’t know what to do,” he explained. “Economic realities and the high cost of construction materials have made road maintenance more challenging. But FERMA remains committed to doing its best.”

Adepoju also condemned vandalism and sabotage by individuals who damage newly repaired roads, including traders who deliberately create potholes to slow down traffic.

“People need to understand that these roads are built with taxpayers’ money,” he said. “When they destroy them, they’re wasting public funds. Protecting our infrastructure must be seen as a shared responsibility.”

In separate remarks, stakeholders such as the Police Commissioner (represented by CSP Rotimi of the Toll Gate Division), officials of the FRSC, NSCDC, and members of the Oyo State Park Management System (PMS) commended FERMA for the effort, describing it as “timely and proactive.”

They noted that many road crashes stem from reckless driving and poor road culture, especially among truck and trailer drivers along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

The stakeholders called for stronger collaboration with FERMA and more public awareness to promote safer driving and prevent avoidable road accidents.

