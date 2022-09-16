Ember months: Bauchi FRSC, FERMA partner to reduce traffic crashes, provide road signs

Latest News
By Ishola Michael - Bauchi
Bauchi FRSC FERMA partner,

In a move to reduce road traffic crashes across the federal roads in the state, the Bauchi State sector command of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) has entered into a partnership with the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The partnership is for effective collaboration and synergy which is aimed at ensuring crash-free motoring and particularly for RTC-free ‘EMBER’ months in Bauchi State.

According to a statement from the command, the command and FERMA recently identified some road traffic crashes (RTC) prone locations along BAUCHI – NINGI road, particularly the spot that claimed 20 lives in July 2022.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In the partnership, FERMA provided some road furniture as requested by the sector commander of RS12.1 BAUCHI having discovered the need to inform the motoring public of some features of the road.

The furniture provided will not be limited to only one route, it will cut across the entire federal road network in the state in ensuring the safety of lives and properties during the ‘EMBER’ months rush and after.

The sector commander, Yusuf Abdullahi assured that the cordial working partnership will be sustained for improved good road networks across the state.

Yusuf Abdullahi also used the medium to caution motorists especially commercial vehicle drivers to always obey traffic rules and regulations in order to reduce fatality on the roads stressing that slow and steady always wins the race.


He also warned road users to avoid night journeys, and ensure good tyres as well as functional headlights, wipers and other features of the vehicle during this rainy season.

You might also like
Latest News

Edo trains 169 individuals from vulnerable households for EDO-CARES grants

Latest News

2023: We’ll secure 14m votes for Tinubu ― SWAGA

Latest News

Nnamdi Kanu receives legal team in DSS custody

Latest News

World Patient Safety Day: Don’t patronise unaccredited health facilities, Lagos…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More