In a move to reduce road traffic crashes across the federal roads in the state, the Bauchi State sector command of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) has entered into a partnership with the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The partnership is for effective collaboration and synergy which is aimed at ensuring crash-free motoring and particularly for RTC-free ‘EMBER’ months in Bauchi State.

According to a statement from the command, the command and FERMA recently identified some road traffic crashes (RTC) prone locations along BAUCHI – NINGI road, particularly the spot that claimed 20 lives in July 2022.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Orders Buyers Of Seized Drug-Linked Properties To Pay N31m Extra

Ember months: Bauchi FRSC, FERMA partner to reduce traffic crashes, provide road signs

Ember months: Bauchi FRSC, FERMA partner to reduce traffic crashes, provide road signs

In the partnership, FERMA provided some road furniture as requested by the sector commander of RS12.1 BAUCHI having discovered the need to inform the motoring public of some features of the road.

The furniture provided will not be limited to only one route, it will cut across the entire federal road network in the state in ensuring the safety of lives and properties during the ‘EMBER’ months rush and after.

The sector commander, Yusuf Abdullahi assured that the cordial working partnership will be sustained for improved good road networks across the state.

Yusuf Abdullahi also used the medium to caution motorists especially commercial vehicle drivers to always obey traffic rules and regulations in order to reduce fatality on the roads stressing that slow and steady always wins the race.





He also warned road users to avoid night journeys, and ensure good tyres as well as functional headlights, wipers and other features of the vehicle during this rainy season.