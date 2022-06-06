Embattled Adamu chases journalists out of APC secretariat

Barely two hours after other members of the All Progressives Congress National Working Committee rejected the party national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s announcement of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as consensus presidential candidate, the former Nasarawa State Governor gave instructions to security men to ask journalists to vacate the premises.

The security operatives politely told journalists that they were acting on the instruction of Senator Adamu.

Before the security men asked journalists to leave the party secretariat, National Organising Secretary of the party, Suleiman Mohammed Argungu, flanked by other national officers had said the decision to announce Senator Lawan as consensus candidate was not taken by the National Working Committee.

Investigation revealed that the APC NWC was expected to meet with the governors on Monday night at the party secretariat.

