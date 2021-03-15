Emanuella, Mo Salah emerge Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award winners for 2021

Nickelodeon’s Orange Blimp took fans on a virtual ride around the world and beyond, at this year’s Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. Hosted by Kenan Thompson (Kenan, Saturday Night Live), the KCAs featured show-stopping performances by Grammy® Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, celebrity appearances, exciting surprises and the net’s signature green slime, and revealed kids’ favourite tv shows, movies, music and more.

Nigeria’s comedy star, Emanuella Samuel, known as Emanuella has, by public voting, emerged the winner of the “Favourite African Social Media Star” category at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. Emanuella was nominated alongside Nigerian comedy group – Ikorodu Bois, South African Magician – Wian Van Den Berg; Ugandan youth dance group – Ghetto Kids, Kenyan social media sensation – Elsa Majimbo, and South African media personality – Bonang Matheba.

From starring in a viral comedy skit “This is not my real face o” on Mark Angel’s YouTube Channel, brimming with over six million subscribers, Emanuella has gone on to win several awards on big stages. At this year’s Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021, she now gets to add a well-deserved orange blimp to her growing collection of internationally recognised awards.

Speaking on this year’s African talents who emerged as winners, Monde Twala, Senior Vice President & GM ViacomCBS networks Africa commented, “Africa is indisputably brimming with talent, and it is such a huge feat to witness two young, talented and inspiring female winners from Nigeria and Uganda emerge triumphantly at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021!

At ViacomCBS Networks Africa, we are deeply vested in showcasing African talent on the world stage across our platforms. The youth generation contributes significantly to bringing kids hope, enthusiasm and courage to kids across the continent,” he concluded.

The ecstatic ‘Favourite African Star’ winner Mo Salah commented, “It is great to be nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and it’s more amazing to have won the favourite African Star Award, thank you, everyone, for voting for me and remember to stay safe.”

Expressing her delight at receiving the Award, Emanuella said, “I am so happy to be a winner, thank you! To all my fans out there, [I say] thank you. To all those who voted for me, I love you so much, this win would not have been possible without you”. The young star also took the opportunity to urge viewers not to “forget to stay safe”.

“Always stay at home and remember to clean your hands with alcohol-based hand sanitisers. We love you so much”, she added.

Uganda’s Vanessa Nakate, who was recognised with the Africa Together For Good’ award, for her efforts in promoting climate justice pledged to “continue educating the society about the effects of climate change”.

In the ‘Favourite African Star’ category, Liverpool Football Club soccer star Mo Salah (Egypt) was nominated alongside his teammate, Sadio Mane (Senegal), Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi (South Africa), actress Thuso Mbedu (South Africa), philanthropist and Springbok Rugby Captain Siya Kolisi (South Africa), and Sheebah Karungi leading dancer and songstress (Uganda).

The internationally acclaimed ‘Jerusalema’ hitmaker, MasterKG (South Africa) was nominated in the Global Music Star category, representing African music.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE