Elumelu commended over constituency projects in Aniocha/Oshimili

In his determination to ensure community development in Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency in Delta State, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has commenced construction of more projects in some of the communities across the four local government areas within his constituency.

The projects which are in the 2022 budget and is meant to impact directly on the lives of the people incIude; Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centres, community town halls, farm resorts, ultramodern warehouses and ultramodern palaces.

Benefiting communities are Issele-Uku with ICT centre and a town hall; Okpanam with ICT centre and Omu palace; Ubulu-Okiti, ICT centre; Otulu, town hall; Ashama, town hall; Ogwashi-Uku, farm resort; Issele-Asagba, town hall; Ubulu-Unor, palace and Ubulu-Uku with town hall.

Some of the projects like the ICT centres in Okpanam and Ubulu-Okiti, town halls in Issele-Asagba and Ashama had commenced are in advance stages of completion.

Others are construction of ICT centre and town hall in Issele-Uku, the Omu palace in Okpanam, the Ogwashi-Uku farm resort and the Ubulu-Uku town hall had also commenced.

While affirming that all the constituency projects for the lawmaker within Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency, including the Illah Comprehensive community town hall and the Ubulu-Unor Obi’s palace, will be completed before the end of 2022’s budget year, while the construction of the warehouse for the Appeal Court in Asaba will commence soon.

A guided tour of some of the project sites revealed that the site engineers on ground, were working according to the job specifications and fully concerned about meeting the deadline for the completion of the projects.

Meanwhile, a community leader and advocate of the tradition and culture of the Anioma Nation in Delta State, Obi Martha Dunkwu, Omu Anioma and Nneoha, has commended Hon. Elumelu for his community development efforts across the various communities in the constituency.

Speaking to journalists at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state, Obi Dunkwu described Elumelu as a blessing, not only to the people of Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency, but also to Anioma nation, Delta State and Nigeria in general..

Obi Dunkwu also affirmed that Elumelu is performing creditably in his mandate with the people of Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency.

She noted that across Delta State, where there are other federal constituencies, Elumelu’s constituency stands out in terms of constituency project delivery and provision of dividends of democracy to the people.

The traditional ruler used the medium to congratulate Elumelu for the national honour conferred on him by the Federal Government, saying the honour was deserving.

