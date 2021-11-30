Elrufai’s four days work: Hope we’ll not see mass sack or salary reduction ―CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna chapter has observed that the recent directive by the governor Nasir El-rufai to reduce the weekdays is not an attempt to downsize or reduce workers salaries.

This was contained in a statement issued by the CAN chairman, Rev Joseph John Hayab on Tuesday and made available to Tribune Online on Tuesday.

The statement noted that in justifying their decision the policy was aimed to “boost productivity, improve work-life balance and enable workers to have more time for their families, for rest and for agriculture.”

However, Hayab noted that though the policy appears good on the surface but on a deeper thought one begin to wonder how the policy will be beneficial to workers.

According to him, ‘I advise civil servants in Kaduna state not to celebrate this policy yet until they are convinced that there is no hidden agenda behind it.

‘Workers must be sure that the policy is not aimed at reducing their salaries.

‘They must be convinced that the government will not wake up one day with another shocking news of salary reduction since the five day working days have been reduced to four.

‘Kaduna workers should also pray fervently that there wouldn’t be another mass sack before the end of this administration which has brought so much pain and hardship.

‘How can a state that is not secured talk about giving workers time for agriculture and be with family when bandits move about freely, terrorising people in their homes, on the farms and on the highways!

‘How can one spend time with family when you have nothing to feed them or provide for their basic needs?

‘What Kaduna people truly need from the El-Rufai government is a holistic and honest effort to address insecurity, a true sense of democratic principles of governance with less propaganda.

‘What economic value will this “Greek gift” add to workers?

‘CAN Kaduna state will continue to pray and support good policies of the government aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

‘We shall continue to speak out on policies that appear not to be in the best interest of the people.

‘CAN Kaduna state is appealing to members of Kaduna State House of Assembly to be on the side of the people and distance themselves from unpopular policies that bring pain and hardship.’

