The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria has defended the former governor of Kaduna, Nasiru El-rufai for airing his views on the political happenings in the state and by extension the country.

Recall that the CAN state chairman, Rev Joseph Hayab had in a recent statement while reacting to El-rufai’s comment on why he chose Muslims as Deputy Gov, SSG, Chief of Staff, Speaker, lampooned the former governor for promoting Islamic in a plural state like Kaduna concluding that El-rufai’s still want to be relevant after leaving power.

However, in a swift reaction, the sharia council through its state Secretary, AbdurRahman Hassan in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday noted that, “for the past one week the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter has been wagging tongues accusing the former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufa’i for making some investigative statements as far as CAN is concerned, simply because he aired his view on the political realities of Muslim-Muslim ticket.

However, the statement declared that the stand of the Council on this issue is that CAN would have shut up, and follow the line of Honour! If it had known.

The statement queried the christian body” During the campaigns of the just concluded elections in this country, where was CAN when majority of pastors were making unguarded utterances, which if not for the help of Allah (SWT), Nigeria would have been history.

It said to the extent that, on a video that went viral on social media, one Apostle Kassy Chukwu insinuated that Tinubu’s wife should have poisoned him, and CAN did nothing.

“Where was CAN when a pastor stood on the pulpit with AK-47 in Abuja? Where was CAN when some christian clergies were making prophecies of doom for this country? But Alhamdu Lillah, all the hullabaloo and all the fake and false prophecies, nothing negative happened to our dear country Nigeria.

“The Muslim Ummah have been tolerant enough, if not, there is no way, a Muslim Dominated state like Taraba, will be governed by a Christian. If a plateau state with a population of over 35% Muslims were denied the Deputy Governor slot, why should Kaduna State with Muslim population of close to 75% not have Muslim-Muslim ticket?

“CAN should better understand that democracy is a game of numbers, and that was what played out during the just concluded presidential elections.

” The Muslim votes were divided into four places; Mallam Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC, Alh. Atiku Abubakar of PDP, Engr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP and Mallam Kola Abiola of PRP, while the entire Christians of both northern and southern parts of this country (if not but a few) gave a bulk vote to Mr. Peter Obi of LP. Despite this, Mallam Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a Muslim, emerged as the winner of the election and is now our President.

“Let the politicalized CAN understand that peace is only achieved when there is justice and adherence to democratic norm, which is relative to demographic realities.





“Good men of God always preach peace not violence and instigative tendencies which in turn, will be a threat to peace and development. We eschew CAN to toe the line of honour in neutrality, rather than playing double standards!