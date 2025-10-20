Elon Musk’s X launches marketplace for dormant account handles

Tesla owner Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, has introduced a new marketplace for redistributing inactive or unused profile names.

The feature, currently available only to Premium Business and Premium+ subscribers, allows users to claim or purchase desirable usernames under two categories — priority and rare handles.

Priority usernames, which often include full names, multi-word phrases, or alphanumeric combinations, can be requested free of charge, with a response expected within three days. However, if a subscriber cancels or downgrades their plan, their profile automatically reverts to its previous name.

Rare usernames — short, highly coveted handles such as “@Tom” or “@Pizza” — follow a different process. These can either be purchased by invitation from X or acquired through a public application process. Once bought, they remain tied to the user even if their premium subscription lapses.

Musk, who bought Twitter nearly three years ago for about 44 billion dollars and rebranded it as X, had previously revealed plans to free up usernames from inactive accounts.

The new marketplace represents one of X’s latest monetization efforts since its transformation under Musk’s leadership.

