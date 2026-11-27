Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his aerospace company, SpaceX, have pledged to give every child in the United States two shares in the company in a giveaway estimated at nearly $18bn.

The commitment, announced on Wednesday, November 25, will see SpaceX contribute one newly issued Class A share to every active Trump Account, while Musk will personally match the company’s donation with shares from his holdings.

Musk announced the development in a post on his social media platform, X, writing, “Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally.”

In a subsequent post, he said SpaceX’s contribution would be transferred in December, while his personal shares would be distributed after his trading restriction expires in June 2027.

Based on SpaceX’s closing share price of $127.44 on Wednesday, the two shares would be worth approximately $254.88 for each eligible child.

With nearly 70 million Trump Accounts reportedly opened by October, the combined value of the proposed giveaway could reach approximately $18bn.

Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts established by the administration of President Donald Trump to help Americans under the age of 18 build long-term savings and participate in the stock market.

However, parents or guardians must claim their children’s accounts before they become active, and SpaceX’s announced contribution specifically covers active accounts.

Explaining the company’s decision, SpaceX said it believed ownership of businesses developing future technologies should extend to the next generation of Americans.

The announcement also comes amid growing attention to the economic and political influence of major technology companies, particularly as artificial intelligence infrastructure expands.

It followed approval by the United States Federal Communications Commission for SpaceX to deploy up to one million satellites intended to support data centres in space.

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The proposed satellite network has attracted concerns from astronomers over its potential impact on scientific observation and the study of the night sky.

Analysts believe the share distribution could also expand public participation in SpaceX by creating a large pool of future retail shareholders and introducing younger generations to the company’s business.

Musk had initially announced in October that he would give one of his SpaceX shares to every child in America, describing the commitment as the first of several planned initiatives.

The latest announcement expands that pledge by bringing SpaceX itself into the distribution.

Separately, SpaceX president and Chief Operating Officer, Gwynne Shotwell, and her husband have pledged more than two million shares for children’s investment accounts.

Musk, whose fortune is largely tied to his interests in technology and space businesses, has increasingly advocated distributing ownership in companies directly to the public rather than relying solely on conventional philanthropic structures.