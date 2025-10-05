Elon Musk set to rival Wikipedia with AI-powered Grokipedia

Billionaire Tesla and X owner, Elon Musk, has set in motion plans for Grokipedia, an AI-powered knowledge platform aimed at challenging Wikipedia by bringing “unlimited access to truth” and removing bias, restriction, or hidden agendas.

Musk announced that Version 0.1 beta of Grokipedia will be published in approximately two weeks time.

The vision for Grokipedia, as described by a post by amXFreeze on X (formerly Twitter) and retweeted by Musk, is bold. “Grokipedia is going to be the world’s biggest, most accurate knowledge source, for humans and AI with no limits on use.

“With Grok, Grokipedia aims for maximum truth through first principles and physics. It replaces partially masked evidences of how legacy media operates, rewriting with complete accurate context that cuts through the BS. this will combat the evil organizations and the evil minds that operating under the hood and who’ve poisoned minds for decades with endless fake news and distorted narratives through legacy media and Wikipedia, causing immense harm to young minds and manipulated the world long enough,” it reads in parts.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online reports that Grok is X’s built-in AI assistant developed by Elon Musk’s xAI. Unlike generic bots, Grok’s wired into the platform itself, which means that by tagging it @grok with a prompt on X, it can answer trending questions, transcribe video tweets, draft witty tweets, and even provide sarcastic comebacks.

However, Grokipedia will, according to Musk, use heavy inference compute to assimilate sources like Wikipedia and other reference materials, then evaluate statements as true, partially true, false, or missing. It will subsequently rewrite those entries to remove inaccuracies, correct half-truths, and fill in missing context.

Musk described the project as one built on first principles and physics, free from editorial agendas. In his words, Grokipedia is being “built solely for the truth… free from bias or hidden agendas.”

The billionaire X owner has previously voiced frustration with Wikipedia’s perceived partiality and influence, accusing it of ideological bias, especially from a conservative perspective, and decrying its role in shaping AI training data.

Musk, on January 21, after the site updated its page on him to include a reference to the much-debated stiff-armed salute he made at a Trump inaugural event, posted on X that “since legacy media propaganda is considered a ‘valid’ source by Wikipedia, it naturally simply becomes an extension of legacy media propaganda!”

He urged people not to donate to the site: “Defund Wikipedia until balance is restored!” according to The New Yorker.

On the technical side, in June, Musk has also indicated that the Grok engine will not only correct errors but retrain itself on the improved corpus. “We will use Grok 3.5 to rewrite the entire corpus of human knowledge, adding missing information and deleting errors. Then retrain on that.”

It remains unclear how the public will participate, whether through open editing, review, or appeals, or how Grokipedia will manage disputes or conflicting perspectives.

Previous projects like Conservapedia have had limited success largely because of editorial control and acceptance challenges.