Elon Musk makes $1million from burnt hair perfume few hours after launching

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk through one of his companies “The Boring Company” has sold nothing less than 10,000 bottles of his newly launched fragrance, the Burnt hair perfume, at $100 each making $1million in the process.

The billionaire had in September hinted that the Boring Company, an American infrastructure and tunnel construction services company which he founded in 2016 will be launching a scent for men that will help them “stand out in a crowd”.

Musk, however, introduced the product on Sunday, October 9, 2022, when he took to Twitter to post a graphic of the perfume with the caption, “Coming soon from The @BoringCompany”.

Elon Musk’s Boring company which produces the product via the company’s official website listed the price of the fragrance at $100 each.

As for what it smells like, the website reads that the perfume has “the Essence of Repugnant Desire”.

It added that “Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work,” it reads further.

“Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport.”

While giving an update about the new fragrance, Elon Musk tweeted this morning that no fewer than 10,000 bottles of the fragrance have been sold.

As a part of a promotion for the product Elon Musk has changed his Twitter biography to “Perfume Salesman”.

He also described the fragrance as the “The finest fragrance on Earth”

Elon Musk has continued to promote the new fragrance in a series of tweets to his 108 million Twitter followers.