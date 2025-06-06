Elon Musk endorses call to impeach Trump amidst ongoing feud 

Billionaire businessman and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has endorsed a call to impeach the current President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump, amidst an ongoing feud.

Tribune Online reports that the friendship between one of the world’s most powerful men and the world’s richest man turned sour recently after Musk bowed out of Trump’s government Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — a cost-cutting agency established after Trump’s return to the White House.

Following an Oval Office farewell, Elon Musk came out to criticise the President’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ — seeking to extend tax cuts, add more requirements for federal benefits eligibility and an increase to the national debt ceiling.

According to Musk, such a bill will further push the country into debt, calling on Americans to call their representatives in both the US House of Representatives and the Senate to reject Trump’s bill.

However, Trump reacted, condemning his friend-turned-foe over an overnight change of his position on the bill. According to him, Musk was aware of the bill while in government and had nothing negative about it, but changed his position suddenly.

Trump defended the bill and said, “I’m very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here. All of a sudden he had a problem.”

Trump, on his Truth Social network, claimed that Musk “just went CRAZY” and went on to say the US government is ready to terminate subsidies and contracts awarded to Elon’s companies, which include Tesla, SpaceX and Starlink.

Trump said, “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

But Musk didn’t hold back after Trump’s announcement, he was quick to announce that SpaceX “will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately”. The craft is used to shuttle people and supplies to the International Space Station.

Reacting to a post by an X user, identified as Ian Miles Cheong, calling for Trump’s impeachment and to be replaced by his Vice President, JD Vance, the Tesla CEO expressed his approval.

Quoting the X post, Musk wrote, “Yes”.

Earlier, Elon Musk had claimed credit for Trump’s return to the US presidency, saying the President wouldn’t have won without his support.

