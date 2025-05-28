Elon Musk criticizes Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ Tax bill

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has taken aim at President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tax and spending bill, expressing disappointment that it runs counter to efforts aimed at reducing the US budget deficit.

Speaking during a CBS Sunday Morning interview aired Tuesday evening, Musk stated:

“So, I was like disappointed to see the massive spending bill frankly, which increases the budget deficit not just decrease it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing.”

Referring to the legislation that Trump and Republicans have dubbed the “big, beautiful bill,” Musk questioned the compatibility of its scale and substance:

“I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful. But I don’t know if it can be both,” he added.

Musk, the world’s richest man, was appointed in February by President Trump to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) —a newly formed agency intended to overhaul federal operations.

Since its inception, the department has claimed substantial taxpayer savings, though its official website has been plagued with errors and frequent corrections.

The US House of Representatives passed the comprehensive tax and spending bill last Thursday, advancing much of Trump’s policy agenda while significantly increasing national debt.

According to estimates from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the bill would add approximately $3.8 trillion to the federal government’s $36.2 trillion debt over the next ten years.

The bill narrowly passed in the House, gaining approval by a single vote. It is currently under consideration in the US Senate.

(Reuters)