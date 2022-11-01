Elon Musk considers $8 for Twitter verification subscription amidst backlash

Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, on Tuesday, said that a reduction in the proposed monthly subscription charges for verified “blue tick” users may be considered, bringing the rate to $8, as against $20, which was rumoured on Sunday.

Musk hinted this in a reply to a tweet by a verified user, @StephenKing, who on Monday queried the decision of the microblogging site while vowing to stop using the platform if the policy is implemented.

The tweep tweeted: “$20 a month to keep my blue check? F**k that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.”

Replying to the tweet in the early hours of Tuesday, Musk said, “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”

“I will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls,” he added.

We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A blue tick is currently free and thereby identifies an account as authentic and notable.

Mr Musk, last Friday completed his $44billion (£37.9billlion) takeover of Twitter and has renamed himself ‘Chief Twit’ on Twitter.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Gunmen Abduct Four Ibadan-Bound Travellers In Ekiti

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted four travellers in Irele-Ekiti, Ajoni Local Council Development Area(LCDA) of Ekiti State…

Only Few Cities In Nigeria Have Plans —NITP President

Olutoyin Ayinde is the President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP). In this interview with DAYO AYEYEMI, the number one town planner in Nigeria…





2023 Census: Population Commission Unveils Recruitment Portal

The National Population Commission (NPC), has officially launched its e-recruitment portal to recruit ad-hoc staff for the 2023 census…

Miyetti Allah Lists Conditions For Peace In Troubled Communities

The leadership of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani Socio-cultural Association, on Monday listed conditions and measures that government and communities must take to restore lasting peace, unity and tolerance…

“If You Check Your Breasts Every Month, You Don’t Have To Die Of Breast Cancer” ― Prof. Ogu

Professor Rosemary Ogu, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, has declared that with a monthly check on the breasts, no one can die of cancer…

EDITORIAL: Of Politicians And Violence

IT is campaign season once again and as we feared, politicians have already started their orgy of violence even with the 2023 elections still some three months away. Indeed, disturbed by the increasing incidents of violence at campaign rallies…