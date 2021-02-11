Elizade University VC bags National Academy of Science Fellowship

The vice chancellor (VC) of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, Professor Olukayode Amund, has been awarded the fellowship of the National Academic of Science (NAS).

According to a statement by the executive secretary of the academy, Dr. Oladoyin Odubanjo, the selection of Professor Amund as a fellow of the academy was in recognition of his invaluable contribution to the field of science in Nigeria and beyond.

Dr. Odubanjo added that the decision to elect Professor Amund as a fellow of the academy was made at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the academy held on January 28, 2021.

While enjoining Professor Amund not to rest on his oars, Dr. Odubanjo charged him to continue to contribute to the knowledge of science, noting that the experience of scholars like Prof. Amund will always be required for the advancement of science in Nigeria.

Responding, Amund thanked the Nigerian Academy of Science for the honour done him and expressed delight in the recognition of his modest contribution to the body of science knowledge, promising to continue to discharge his duties as a teacher and researcher.

Professor Amund attended the University of Lagos where he graduated with First Class (Hons.) in Microbiology in June, 1977. He proceeded to Cranfield Institute of Technology (now Cranfield University), United Kingdom, for a Ph.D. programme in Biotechnology and graduated in October, 1982.

He is a fellow of the Royal Society of Biology (FRSB), United Kingdom, Institute of Policy Management Development (FIPMD) and the African Academy of Science (FAAS), Nairobi.

He is also a member of some learned societies, including the Society for General Microbiology, UK, Nigerian Society of Microbiology, Ecological Society of Nigeria, Nigerian Environmental Society (MNES), Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology and Environmental Practitioners Association of Nigeria (EPAN).

Professor Amund has over 90 publications in learned international journals and over 18 publications in local journals. He has published widely on academic websites, especially the website of the United States’ National Centre for Biotechnology Information where he has over 56 articles, and has presented 56 papers/posters at both international and local conferences.

