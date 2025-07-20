‘Eleyi of Ogun State’: Tinubu thanks Gov Abiodun for taking care of late Awujale

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep appreciation to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, for his care and support for the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Dr. Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

Speaking on Sunday at the 8th Day Fidau Prayers held in honour of the revered monarch, Tinubu acknowledged the Awujale’s influence and blessings on his political journey.

“I was successful because of your support and the blessing of the late Awujale. I came to him and he blessed me. And he said, ‘You will win that election and you will be re-elected. Go ahead,’” the President said.

Reflecting on the monarch’s legacy, Tinubu described the late Oba as a man of great wisdom and credited Governor Abiodun for sharing and expanding on that wisdom.

In a light-hearted reference, Tinubu acknowledged Abiodun’s nickname given to him following his (Tinubu) speech at a campaign visit to the state ahead of the 2023 general elections, and lauded Abiodun’s role in supporting the late monarch.

“I won’t bring out his other titles. Okanlomo, eleyi of Ogun State. At this stage, I must mention clearly how much I thanked him for taking care of our father.”

