Elerinmo seeks govt’s support to elevate Agidanyin festival to international status

The Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesa in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Michael Odunayo Ajayi Arowotawaya II, has called on the federal, state and local governments to support the promotion and management of local cultural festivals, particularly the annual Agidanyin festival in Erinmo-Ijesa.

The traditional ruler made the call during the 2026 edition of the Agidanyin Founder’s Day festival, on Saturday.

He described the festival as a celebration of heritage, ancestry and community development, which attracts large crowds from far and near.

The monarch stressed that Agidanyinmosa, remembered as the warrior son of Obalufon Alayemore and the first monarch of Erinmo, occupies a special place in the history of the community.

Oba Arowotawaya said it was imperative for the federal and Osun governments to harness the tourism potential of the annual Agidanyin Founder’s Day festival, noting that doing so would create jobs, generate revenue and stimulate local development.

Oba Arowotawaya said the celebration, which marked 926 years of royal heritage, culture and ancestral pride, also honoured the legacy of Ooni Obalufon, the revered ancestor associated with the founding history of Erinmo-Ijesa.

Expressing delight at the growing recognition of the festival, the monarch appealed to government at all levels to partner with the Erinmo-Ijesa community to elevate the annual celebration into an international tourism event.

He encouraged indigenes of Erinmo-Ijesa in the diaspora, as well as those occupying influential positions in government, business, academia and other professional fields, to remain connected to their ancestral home.

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“Let us use this festival as a platform for unity, reconciliation, collaboration and a renewed commitment to community development.

“I am seeking the government’s support to help us secure UNESCO cultural heritage recognition for the annual Agidanyin Festival, thereby turning our culture into a source of revenue,” the monarch added.

The celebration attracted traditional rulers and dignitaries from across Yorubaland, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja; the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup; the Olojudo of Ido-Osun, Oba Olayinka Ishola Jokotola, Jokotola II; the Elerin of Erin-Ile, Oba Jimoh Adebowale Adesoye, Adetona I; the Elerin of Erin-Osun, Oba Yusuf Kolawole Omoloye, Oyagbodun II; and the Olufon of Ifon-Osun, among others.

Speaking at the event, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Ladoja expressed satisfaction with the positive impact made by Oba Arowotawaya since ascending the throne of his forebears.

Oba Ladoja, who visited Erinmo for the first time, urged residents of the community to continue to demonstrate their support for the Elerinmo.

He expressed delight at the activities and developments witnessed during the celebration.

Also, High Chief Taiwo Agbonmagbe said the Agidanyin festival brings people together from different parts of the world and enhances the town’s economic and commercial activities.

Earlier, Nathaniel Agunbiade appreciated the traditional rulers and other well-wishers who graced the occasion to celebrate with Elerinmo.