Eleka withdraws from senatorial race, says I have been deceived by Fayose

A former deputy governor of Ekiti State, Professor Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, has announced his withdrawal from the Ekiti South senatorial district race ahead of this weekend’s primaries of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The decision of Eleka who contested the January 26 governorship primaries to pull out of the race, will now leave the contest open to the incumbent Senator Biodun Olujimi and former federal lawmaker, Shola Adekola who is enjoying the support of former governor, Ayodele Fayose.

The 2018 governorship candidate of the PDP who was openly endorsed by the former governor, Fayose, in a letter addressed to the national chairman of the party on Thursday said he was betrayed by the former governor, hence his withdrawal from the race.

He accused the Fayose of sponsoring another aspirant for the race after dragging him into the contest and an open endorsement, adding that, ” the above left me with no choice but to consider his endorsement as a facade and decoy.”

Eleka disclosed that “It is expedient to note, however, that the senatorial ambition was the making of former Governor Ayodele Fayose. I received emissaries from him to contest. After much pressure from concerned stakeholders, I decided to pick up the challenge to represent the party in my senatorial district.

“To my great surprise, Mr Ayodele Fayose who openly endorsed my candidacy for senate in my town, discretely aided another person from the same constituency to pick the same senatorial form. The above left me with no choice but to consider his endorsement as a facade and decoy.





“Having consulted widely on the foregoing with my teeming supporters across the sixteen (16) local governments, I have decided not to dwell where there is no sincerity of purpose but an arrogant display of deception and hence, pull out from the contest.

“The integrity I have built over the years is beyond any ambition. I am available for further arrangements that will unite the party in the build-up to the general election, slated to hold on 18th June 2022.”