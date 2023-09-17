Celebrated Nollywood actress, author, publisher and entrepreneur, HRM Florence Okonkwo was the cynosure of all eyes in London where she celebrated her 50th birthday recently.

Okonkwo popularly known as Queen of Red Carpet also used the opportunity to launch her book; ‘The Woman Celine Ajayi Smith’ as well as the sixth edition of her 3D international magazine, Elegant Flix. A minute silence was held for Chris Obika;a criminal lawyer in the UK and author of the book; ‘The Aso Rock Lawyer.’ He edited Okonkwo’s book.

Furthermore, Okonkwo through the Elegant Flix has concluded arrangements to sponsor the secondary school education of Miss Njideka Udeh, an indigent orphan from Akwuke Kingdom in Enugu state.

Held at Wazobia, London dignitaries within and outside the government circles registered their presence including veteran actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, HRH Togbe Adza, HRH Okeosisi Ndi Igbo, and HIM, Dr. Charles Onwuneme flew all the way from Nigeria to honour Okonkwo.

Other dignitaries who graced the event were the Mayor of Greenwich, and others namely: Agungwu Isingwu, Aju Vu Ohuhu, Ahia Umuahia and TPM Gburugburu.

His Imperial Majesty Dr Charles Onwuneme; Okeosisi Ndi Igbo; Agungwu Isingwu; Aju Vu Ohuhu; Ahia Umuahia; TPM Gburugburu; Chief Bimbo Robert Folayan; HRH Togbi Adza; Royal Adzovia Clan; Anlo Kingdom; Volta Region of Ghana; His Worship Councillor Dominic Mbang among others graced the occasion.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE