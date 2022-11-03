Electronic mining cadastre system to provide improved access to mineral information ― MCO

The Director General of the Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), Engr. Simon Obadiah Nkom has disclosed that the launch of the electronic mining cadastre system (eMC+) will provide improved access to mineral information in Nigeria.

Nkom emphasized that the mandate of the mining cadastre is the administration and management of mineral titles in the best possible way and in line with the law and practices of mineral titles in the world.

Nkom disclosed this at the 6th Edition of the annual Nigeria Mining Week and the unveiling of the electronic Mining cadastre system eMC+ online (real-time) Mineral Title Administration and Management.

He said: “It is an electronic mining cadastral system and you are very much aware the mandate of the Nigerian mining cadastral is administration and management of mineral titles”.

“We must be able to now do it in the best way possible. And at the end of the day in line with the law, because when you look at practices of mineral titles in the world, you will know that definitely there is a need to be able to now spice it up with principles, which is simply like a priority, transparency and a lot of things which makes it different from other countries and makes people come here”.

“The electronic filing system that initially was computerized, but now we are migrated to an online system, which simply means that you can stay anywhere in the world”.

“You can even use your phone to be able to have access to this system. By the time you have access to the mining cadastre information”.

“It makes the system transparent. And if you ask me, What are the benefits, the benefits are major, we are talking about ease of doing business.”

Nkom explained that eMC+ is a management system which assists in public administration of mineral titles in a responsible, efficient and transparent manner, throughout the life cycle of the mineral titles online(real-time) and that the system is designed to cater for the entire process of mineral title administration from application submission, payment of fees, granting(refusing) up to the issuance of a certificate.

“It’s a system that will continue to upgrade it will make sure that will make it more compatible with all other systems and most importantly there is a lot of competition in the world.”

“By the mandate of the Nigerian mining cadastre. Like I said earlier, this is just the beginning. We are supposed to look at other countries.

“Definitely one thing that the mining cadastre does is not to think of challenges, but to think of how to move forward irrespective of the challenges somebody can decide now to say due to the pandemic, the revenue went down”.

“But for the Mining cadastre, the revenue went up. You know, those challenges are there. I don’t like talking about challenges, but we use we try to overcome those challenges in order to get these achievements.”

Nkom maintained that the Nigerian Mining sector indeed has a mining cadastre office that is equipped and prepared to facilitate open and accountable management of Natural resources assets and the latest upgrade of the operating system of the Nigeria Mining cadastre office provides improved access to mineral information for public use to enable rapid decision making.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE