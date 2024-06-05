Educational institutions, electronic media stations comprising schools, television,/ radio and digital media platforms, as well as social clubs have been tasked to lead the charge in getting citizens acquainted with how to sing the reinstated national anthem in Nigeria.

Executive Chairman of the Ethical and Attitudinal Reorientation Commission of Akwa Ibom State (EARCOM), Dr (Mrs) Dorothy Thompson, gave the charge on Monday, during a chat with newsmen following last Wednesday’s assent to the bill by President Bola Tinubu that reverted Nigerians to singing ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’, which was the post-independence former national anthem.

Thompson observed that allocating generous playtime to the new anthem by radio and television stations will go far in helping citizens memorise the lyrics, just as she urged schools from primary to tertiary institutions to create time to get students to sing along and get familiar with it.

Related Posts No Content Available

The EARCOM chairman said the commission will not relent on mobilising citizens to internalise the essence and spirit of the revived national anthem which she observed marks the commencement of a new chapter in the historical evolution of Nigeria as an independent nation.

EARCOM, she said, will mobilise and inspire in citizens a sense of pride and deep reverence for the national anthem, revealing that officials of the commission will embark on a public enlightenment campaign to ensure citizens fully understand the importance of embracing the new anthem.

ALSO READ: Newlywed woman cuts husband’s manhood in Kaduna