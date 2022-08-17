Electricity workers’ union call off strike action, pledge to restore power supply

By Christian Appolos, Abuja
FILE PHOTO

Nigerian workers in the electricity sector who embarked on a strike in protest against unfair labour practices which led to a blackout in some parts of the country, have pledged to ensure restoration of supply without further delay.

The Union, according to a statement by the Minister of Labour and Employment, after a quick intervention to stop the industrial action, promised to restore power while it awaits on the government to meet its demands.

After the meeting held behind closed doors, the Minister of Labour through a statement made available to journalists by the Ministry’s Head, Press and Public Relations,  Olajide Oshundun, said; “The Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has apprehended the strike embarked upon by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) following an emergency meeting between the union, government and other stakeholders, at the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

“Dr Ngige set up a tripartite committee to look into the grievances of electricity workers towards addressing them.

“At the end of the meeting, the Secretary General of NUEE, Joe Ajaero, assured the Minister that all necessary steps would be taken to restore the supply of electricity to the country immediately.”

Corroborating with the Labour Minister’s statement, President General of the of Association of Senior Staff of Electricity and Allied Workers, Comrade Chika Ben,  said; “I thank you Honorable Minister of Labour and Minister of State for Power for their maturity in handling the issues we brought up. 

“The issues could have been tackled earlier on if there were the right communication with all parties. We have been given two weeks and we will report back to the full house.

“We assure the nation that such a crisis as this will be nipped in the bud before it escalate. Yes, Nigerians are going to have light today.”

