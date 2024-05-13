Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has grounded the operations of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) and Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) over recent hike in electricity tariff in Oyo.

The leadership of the NLC in Oyo, Comrade Kayode Martins led the operation on Monday.

All the offices of the two bodies in Ibadan and its environs have been taken over by the labour union while the staffers were forced to vacate the premises.

Customers who had gone to some of these offices, especially the one on the Ring Road area, Ibadan were turned back as they couldn’t be attended to.

Confirming the development in a telephone chat, Martins said, “The step taken by the NLC is to send signal to the concerned authorities on the recent hike in electricity tariff.

“They should please ease the burden on the Nigerian citizens.

“They have removed subsidy on virtually everything that makes life worthy living for the citizens. The recent removal of subsidy electricity is another debacles.

“Living in Nigeria today is no longer easy. They should please make the atmosphere conducive for the common man”.