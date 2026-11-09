Electricity restored to many areas affected by disruptions — Power minister

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, has said electricity has been restored to many areas affected by recent power disruptions in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tegbe disclosed this in an update posted on his Facebook page on Monday, saying efforts were ongoing to restore electricity to the remaining affected areas.

He also said the vandalised Benin-Egbin 330kV power line had been repaired and deployed to transmit electricity, helping to increase power supply to the Lagos Complex to over 1,000 megawatts.

According to him, the restoration has helped return power supply to the level recorded before the disruption.

The minister said the government was working with key stakeholders in the power sector, including generation companies, the system operator, the Transmission Company of Nigeria and distribution companies, to improve electricity supply.

“Our teams continue to work to restore full supply to the remaining affected locations,” he said.

Tegbe added that the government would continue to work with the stakeholders to ensure a steady power supply across the country.

“Our priority continues to be the provision of reliable electricity to Nigerians,” he said.