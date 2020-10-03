Electricity charges: IBEDC reverts to old tariff

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), has complied with the suspension order on the Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) and reverted to the old tariff as at Aug. 31.

This is contained in a statement signed by Angela Olanrewaju, the company’s Head, Branding and Corporate Communication.

The statement was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Ibadan.

The company in the statement titled ‘Notice of suspension of the service reflective tariff (SRT), said it had suspended the new tariff.

It said that the action was in line with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (NERC), order on the suspension of the Service Reflective Tariff (SRT).

“IBEDC has complied with the directive and reverted to the old tariff as at Aug. 31, 2020.

“As such, tokens purchased for prepaid customers will be based on the old tariff rates and the next billing cycle for postpaid customers will equally reflect the same.

“Thank you for your continuous support and understanding,” the IBEDC said.

