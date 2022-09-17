Electric Insecticides Are Becoming The New Trend In Nigeria

After several years of using spray insecticides and aerosols, inhaling the strong chemicals from the insecticides and leaving homes or rooms for insecticides to work, Nigerians have now embraced new technology to eradicate mosquitoes without missing important family moments.

Every 5 in 7 people suffer from malaria per week. Malaria, known to be one of the world’s top deadliest diseases, is a major threat to economic development and public health in any country.

Several methodologies for eradicating malaria in Nigeria have been initiated by different organizations, foundations, and non-profit organizations. Although the fight against malaria is an unending one, Nigeria’s resilience in fighting against malaria is one for the books.

Nigerians have used several insecticides such as creams, paper, coils, and sprays. It is no surprise that the Nigerian market is reacting positively to the emergence of electric insecticides. With the constant struggles we face in Nigeria against malaria, an innovation such as this is important in tackling malaria.

Electric Liquid insecticides or vaporizers, work automatically. Once a power source is available, the plugged-in device immediately starts to diffuse the liquid throughout the room. The liquid is composed of substances that are harmful to mosquitoes but still allow people to stay safely in the room; meaning that it is safe when inhaled by humans yet effective at curbing mosquitoes. These electric insecticides work best indoors than outdoors.

A notable brand making waves in the market is Godrej Nigeria- the makers of Goodknight. The innovators of the spray inside, stay inside insecticides have yet again created a wholesome technology used in the fight against malaria. Their latest innovation is the Goodknight Power Activ+.

The Power Activ + liquid contains 50% more Activ Molecules which makes it 50% more powerful. It comes with a superior heating system that ensures low electricity consumption yet with a consistent release of the Power Activ+. This electric insecticide is safe for the whole family including children.

It also comes with dual mode technology; 50% more powerful on Normal mode and even more powerful on Activ mode.

Nigerians now have an easier, safer way to repel mosquitoes and curb malaria with the introduction of these liquid insecticides.