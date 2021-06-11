Electoral bill, PIB, constitution amendment bill to be passed by July ― Lawan

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has promised that the much-awaited Electoral Amendment Bill, Petroleum Industry Bill and Constitution Amendment Bill will all be passed during the second quarter of 2021.

At a media briefing to mark the second anniversary of the 9th National Assembly in Abuja on Friday, Lawan said the PIB will be passed before the end of this month.

The two others he said would be passed before the Senate proceed on its long annual break in July.

Lawan has listed the removal of former Service Chiefs as one of the achievements of the ninth Senate.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last January removed the immediate past Service Chiefs and announced a new set of Army officers to assume their positions.

Those whose retirement from the Armed Forces we’re announced included, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

January this year the President of the Senate pleaded for cooperation of Nigerians for the new Service Chiefs whose individual performances he noted were reassuring.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Electoral bill, PIB, constitution amendment bill to be passed by July ; Electoral bill, PIB, constitution amendment bill to be passed by July ; Electoral bill, PIB, constitution amendment bill to be passed by July ; Electoral bill, PIB, constitution amendment bill to be passed by July.