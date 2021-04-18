Electoral bill: Group urges National Assembly for speedy passage

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) called on National Assembly to ensure the speedy passage of the Electoral Bill into law, saying this will add more glamour to the electoral process.

A co-convener for Center for Liberty, Ariyo Atoye, who addressed newsmen in Abuja, said the new bill if passed into law, would ensure credibility, integrity, fairness and equal representation in the electoral process.

He further urged Senate leadership led by Senate President Ahmed Lawan, to prevail on other members to ensure the acceleration of the bill with a view to bringing sanity into the system.

“We have, in the last 15 month, engaged lawmakers and appealed to the 9th National Assembly to make the passage of a new act a major priority but as of today, the National Assembly has not met the deadline set for the passage of the electoral bill.” He stressed.

He lamented that the Senate President and leader of the joint committee of the National Assembly on electoral matters have not redeemed their pledges made to Nigerians on 9, December 2020, at a public hearing conducted on electoral matters.

Corroborating his view, the Convener for Raising New Voices Initiative, Jude Feranmi, also expressed disappointment on the delay of the bill as promised by the National Assembly.

Feranmi noted that the continuous delay of the bill would further heighten tension in Nigeria, as the country would also miss the opportunity to test run the new law with the forthcoming Anambra Governorship election.

